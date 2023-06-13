Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 0.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $368.18 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

