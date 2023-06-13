Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,317,000 after purchasing an additional 507,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 262,380 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

