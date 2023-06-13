Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after purchasing an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

BEN opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

