Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.