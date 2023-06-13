Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Dover by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Dover by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dover by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DOV opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Recommended Stories

