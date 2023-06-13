Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYK opened at $279.92 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.