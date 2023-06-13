Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3,478.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,515,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,408,000 after buying an additional 424,846 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.28.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.