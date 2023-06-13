Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.