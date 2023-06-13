Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 260 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,167,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 493,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,776,000 after buying an additional 328,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

