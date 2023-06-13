Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

