Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 431,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,271,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $454.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

