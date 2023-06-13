Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $158.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.60. The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

