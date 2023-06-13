Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.78.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

