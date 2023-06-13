Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 126,442 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.