Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,773,000 after buying an additional 166,199 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohl’s Stock Up 6.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NYSE KSS opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.