Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 468,828 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

