LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

