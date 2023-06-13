Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 30th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.