Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

TSE:MAL opened at C$8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

