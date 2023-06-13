Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

