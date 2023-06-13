Mammoth Price Hits $0.0018 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

