Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.07 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 215,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

