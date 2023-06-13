Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 191.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 717,304 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $29,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

