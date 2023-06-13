Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $142.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.