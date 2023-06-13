Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:MRIN opened at $0.72 on Monday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
