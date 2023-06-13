Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $180.94 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,954 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

