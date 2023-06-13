Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

MLM stock opened at $423.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $428.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

