Masterton Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Douglas Emmett accounts for about 1.6% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.02%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

