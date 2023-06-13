Masterton Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 58,100 NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. NNN REIT makes up about 3.2% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in NNN REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. NNN REIT, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.