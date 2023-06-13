Masterton Capital Management LP Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Masterton Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 6.0% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.5 %

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

