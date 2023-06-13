Masterton Capital Management LP Has $5.91 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Masterton Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up 7.1% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HLT opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.