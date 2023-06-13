Masterton Capital Management LP Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Essex Property Trust comprises about 3.1% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average is $217.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.