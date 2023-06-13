Masterton Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 23,900 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises 1.6% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 861,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,052,000 after acquiring an additional 371,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 170,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

