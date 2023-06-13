Masterton Capital Management LP Sells 108,878 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Masterton Capital Management LP cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,878 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for 2.7% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 456,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,338,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

