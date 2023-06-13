Masterton Capital Management LP Sells 800 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Masterton Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 6.4% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $301.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.29. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

