Masterton Capital Management LP Takes $4.52 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Boston Properties makes up 5.4% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Properties Price Performance

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $95.42.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.