Masterton Capital Management LP Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Invitation Homes accounts for about 1.5% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

