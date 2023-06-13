Masterton Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Masterton Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels makes up approximately 3.5% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 160,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

