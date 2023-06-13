Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) versus LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Critical Survey

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple 4.95% 3.06% 2.36% LuxUrban Hotels -23.62% -80.87% -8.24%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maui Land & Pineapple and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 183.33%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $20.96 million 12.76 $1.79 million $0.05 273.00 LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 3.09 -$17.51 million ($0.54) -5.56

Maui Land & Pineapple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maui Land & Pineapple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats LuxUrban Hotels on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

