McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $395.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.46. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

