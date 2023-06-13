Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,264 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

