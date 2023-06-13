Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

