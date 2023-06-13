Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,005 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

