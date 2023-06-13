Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 394 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.76 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,520 shares of company stock worth $8,810,165. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

