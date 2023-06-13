Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,468 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 482.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.83.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $478.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

