Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,760. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

