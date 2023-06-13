Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LPX opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.