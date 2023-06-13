Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Stock Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

