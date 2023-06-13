Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $14.94 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.