Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440,085 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.71.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.